Jadara University Signs Student Exchange Deal With Malaysia's APU

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Jadara University has signed a student exchange agreement with the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) in Malaysia, aimed at enhancing academic collaboration and providing students with access to a multicultural learning environment that supports academic and professional development.The agreement was finalized during a virtual meeting attended by representatives from both universities. Iman Al-Bashiti, Vice President of Jadara University, and Bilal Zaqeeba, Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology, represented Jadara, while Ali Falahat, Director of International Relations, and Zaleen Kato, Dean of Cybersecurity, represented APU.Under the terms of the agreement, a group of students from Jadara's Faculty of Information Technology will be given the opportunity to study three practical courses at APU. The initiative is designed to provide participants with hands-on academic training in a globally diverse educational setting, enriching their skills and preparing them for success in international markets.Habes Al-Zboon, President of Jadara University, described the partnership as a strategic milestone that will broaden students' cultural and professional perspectives. "This step enhances the university's academic reputation and strengthens the employability of our graduates in the global workforce," he said.Al-Bashiti noted that the collaboration reflects Jadara's vision for the continuous advancement of higher education through international partnerships. She emphasized that exchange programs help students expand their horizons, improve teamwork and communication skills, and adapt to diverse academic environments, attributes that are highly valued in today's competitive job market.Echoing this sentiment, Zaqeeba highlighted the importance of the agreement for the Faculty of Information Technology. "Our faculty is committed to providing students with cutting-edge learning opportunities that align with the rapid evolution of technology and innovation," he said.The university described the agreement as a strategic step toward consolidating Jadara's position as a globally connected academic institution, committed to offering students high-impact educational experiences and opportunities to engage with different cultures and advanced learning systems.