Trump threatens Illinois Gov. with federal intervention if Chicago's crime problem is not solved
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Saturday, urging immediate action to tackle Chicago’s crime surge or risk federal involvement.
"Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn't need help in preventing CRIME," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "He is CRAZY!!!" he added. "He better straighten it out, FAST, or we're coming!"
In another post, Trump highlighted the effects of federal measures in Washington, DC, claiming a significant drop in crime there. "DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE," he wrote. "The people living and working there are ecstatic!!!"
Reports note that Trump had previously indicated plans to implement a federal crime crackdown in Chicago similar to the measures in Washington, which involved deploying National Guard troops and placing local police under federal oversight.
