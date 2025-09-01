PGTI NEXGEN Heralds Return Of Professional Golf To Patna After 14 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) The sixth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN season will be hosted by Patna Golf Club and played from September 2 to 4. The tournament, which offers a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh, marks the return of professional golf and the PGTI to Patna after 14 years.

The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 64 professionals. The Patna-based professionals in the field are Md Nawab, Md Islam, Varun Sahay, Vishal Sahay, Rohan Sharan and Faiyyaz Ahmed.

The 2025 PGTI NEXGEN season has been a highly competitive one with five different winners emerging from the five events staged so far. Lucknow's Rajesh Kumar Gautam, who has posted a win and two other top-5 finishes in the season, currently leads the 2025 PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit.

The winner of this year's NEXGEN Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main PGTI tour for the 2026 season.

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said,“It gives me immense pleasure to see the Professional Golf Tour of India return to the Patna Golf Club after 14 years. Patna, with its rich history and as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, holds a special place in our nation's heritage. As someone deeply passionate about growing the game across India, it is heartening to witness golf making a strong comeback in states like Bihar. We believe events like this will inspire a new generation of golfers in the region. I thank Patna Golf Club, the players, and our partners for making this possible, and I look forward to an exciting week of golf.”

Arvind Singh, Secretary, Patna Golf Club, said,“We're thrilled to welcome back the Professional Golf Tour of India and host a men's professional event at Patna Golf Club after 14 years. We are committed to providing a great experience for the players, members, and spectators alike. This tournament will go a long way in further popularising the sport in Patna and the state of Bihar. We wish the players all the best.”

The Pro-Am event played on Sunday, August 31, was won by the team led by local professional Md Nawab. The winning team had a net score of 55.8 and consisted of amateurs Mayank Sahay, Vijay Prakash and Santosh Kumar Mall.