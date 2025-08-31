ISKCON Creators Summit 2025 To Unite Creators To Spread Indian Culture And Values To The Next Generation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29th August, 2025, New Delhi: ISKCON is set to host the ISKCON Creators Summit 2025 on 2nd September 2025 at the Zora Delhi Convention Centre with the theme "Spreading Culture and Wellness". Through the summit, ISKCON aims to inspire content creators in the digital space to make culture, spirituality, and wellness accessible and engaging for today's youngsters and thereby help the Gen-Z crowd connect with their roots. By bringing some of India's most impactful digital creators, influencers, and thought leaders together, the event hopes to inspire the youth toward a life that is rooted in positivity, wellness, and cultural appreciation.
With nearly 500 registered creators, the summit is going to be one of the largest cultural influencers gathering of the year. The event will have the presence of some of the most famous personalities with crores of followers, including Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, Alakh Pandey (Physics Wallah), Anand Kumar (Super 30), Dr. Vivek Bindra, Sonu Sharma, Shashish Kumar Tiwari, Himeesh Madan, and Aman Dattarwal, among others. Together with ISKCON leaders and mentors, these creators will collaborate to demonstrate how influence can be exercised responsibly with integrity and purpose in the digital space.
ISKCON's Content Creators Summit will feature panel discussions between leading social media creators on the theme. Talks by ISKCON monks such as Sriman Yudhistir Govinda Das will also be a major highlight of the event. Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Shri Kapil Mishra, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Culture, Law, Employment and Labour, Government of NCT-Delhi, would participate in addressing the event and recognize some of the content creators for their contributions.
"All of us daily witness the immense power of the digital platforms to shape the thoughts and influence people, especially the younger generations. There is an increasing need for us to present the Bharatiya culture and lifestyle to the world, which today is facing major individual and social challenges of substance abuse, environmental disasters, violence, and breakdown of value systems. Our ancestors presented us with many valuable lessons to live in harmony with ourselves, each other and the world. These messages and successful stories need to be brought out in different languages and mediums. The ISKCON Creators Summit is an attempt in this direction to make youngsters aware of their background. Through workshops, discussions, spiritual and cultural mentorship, the summit provides creators with opportunities to showcase their abilities, network with similar-minded peers, collaborate with each other to present the traditional wisdom through modern storytelling and help the next generation," said Sriman Yudhistir Govinda Das, Trustee and Country Director of Communications, ISKCON India.
ISKCON, through its 531 centers across the country, has been engaged in preserving and promoting the traditional culture and values through events, festivals and activities engaging the young and old alike. Today, ISKCON is active in more than 1 lakh educational institutions, helping parents and teachers in nurturing the young minds into model citizens of the country and serving as the ambassador of the country's rich traditions.
