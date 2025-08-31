Rising Of Canopus Signals End Of Summer Heat, Onset Of Autumn Rains

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- As August draws to a close, the bright and solitary star Canopus (known in Arabic as Suhail) has reappeared in the skies over the Arabian Peninsula, a celestial event that for centuries has signaled the waning of summer's intense heat and the approach of autumn rains.According to Jordanian astronomer Imad Mujahid, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the rising of Canopus, visible just before sunrise in the southeastern horizon, is deeply embedded in the region's cultural and meteorological heritage."For generations, Arabs awaited the rising of Suhail as a promise of change," Mujahid told the Jordan News Agency (Petra). "Its appearance is more than a spectacle; it marks a shift in the climate, bringing cooler nights and the likelihood of thunderstorms across vast stretches of the Arabian Peninsula."In the Jordanian desert, Canopus typically becomes visible around mid-September, a period locals call "Al-Safri," signaling the official start of autumn. Historically, Arabs have celebrated the star with poetic names such as "Al-Wazn" (the Heavy), "Al-Lami" (the Shining), and "Al-Basheer Al-Yamani" (The Yemeni Herald), the latter referencing its rise from the southern skies opposite the North Star.The star's brilliance is unmatched during this period, appearing as a luminous white beacon, often alone, dominating the southern horizon before dawn.Mujahid explained that Canopus's annual rise, typically around August 24, coincides with the gradual cooling of the summer heat, especially in the Arabian Peninsula and Gulf regions. This shift is often accompanied by atmospheric instability, triggering sudden and heavy thunderstorms that can produce flash floods in deserts, valleys, and low-lying areas."Ancient Bedouin wisdom warns, 'When Suhail rises, beware of the flood,' a reminder of the seasonal rains that follow its appearance," he said.After 52 days, the "Al-Wasm" season begins, a critical phase for desert ecosystems. Rainfall during this period enriches grazing lands and triggers the growth of unique plants, including the prized desert truffle (kam'ah), revered across the region.The season of Canopus is traditionally divided into four phases, each lasting 13 days and reflecting a gradual cooling trend. It begins with Al-Tarfah, when nights turn mild though daytime heat still lingers. This is followed by Al-Jabhah, which marks the true arrival of autumn, bringing cooler nights and more pleasant days.As the season progresses into Al-Zubra, nights become noticeably colder, often prompting advice to avoid sleeping outdoors without protection. The cycle concludes with Al-Sarfah, the final phase that signifies the complete retreat of summer's heat and the full embrace of autumn.While modern meteorology offers scientific tools to forecast seasonal shifts, Canopus remains a trusted guide for Bedouin communities and seasoned farmers across the region. Its predictable patterns have made it an enduring symbol of change, renewal, and preparation for the agricultural and climatic transitions of autumn."The star's return each year is a reminder of the balance between nature and time," Mujahid said. "Even in an age of technology, Suhail remains a faithful herald of the seasons."