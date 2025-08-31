India, China Agree To Resume Flights
Dhaka: India and China, two of the world's largest economies, have announced plans to resume direct flights after a hiatus of more than 5 years, signaling a step toward rebuilding political and economic relations amid growing global trade uncertainties.
The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. This visit marks Modi's first trip to China in 7 years.
While Prime Minister Modi highlighted the resumption of direct flights in his opening remarks, he did not specify a timeline for when the services would restart.
