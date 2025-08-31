Khesari Lal Yadav's Flirty Video Goes Viral Amid Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Controversy - WATCH

The Bhojpuri film industry is facing backlash as Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's controversial videos go viral, sparking outrage and calls for more responsible behavior from actors in public.

The Bhojpuri film industry is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Actor Pawan Singh has landed in a controversy after a video of him allegedly touching co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow went viral. Following the incident, another old video of actor Khesari Lal Yadav has resurfaced, adding fuel to the ongoing debate about actor behavior in public.

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Viral Incident

Anjali Raghav, known for her work in Bhojpuri films and music videos, reacted strongly to the viral video involving Pawan Singh. She criticized his behavior and called out the excuse he gave. Hurt by the incident, Anjali announced on social media that she is quitting the Bhojpuri film industry.

Pawan Singh later posted an apology on Instagram, stating that he had no bad intentions and was unaware of the viral video at the time. Anjali accepted his apology, calling him a senior artist and expressing her wish not to drag the issue further.

Khesari Lal Yadav's Old Video Resurfaces

As Pawan Singh's video gained attention, an old clip of Khesari Lal Yadav from a public event also resurfaced online. In the video, he is seen flirting with a female fan, making personal comments and asking her to hug him. The video, though not recent, has gone viral again, with social media users slamming his behavior as inappropriate.

Public Calls for Accountability

Both videos have led to strong reactions from fans and the general public. Many are calling for actors to behave more responsibly in public spaces. These back-to-back incidents have put the Bhojpuri industry under public scrutiny, raising questions about professionalism and respect.