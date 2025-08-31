Indonesia’s President Scraps China Visit
(MENAFN) President Prabowo Subianto has canceled a planned state visit to China, citing the need to directly oversee the escalating unrest across Indonesia, local media reported Saturday.
According to media, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said Prabowo opted to remain in the country as protests erupted in multiple cities, some turning violent.
“Mr. President wants to observe conditions directly, to lead and seek the best resolution to the unrest. Hence, President Prabowo Subianto humbly apologized to the Chinese government for not being able to fulfill their invitation,” Prasetyo stated.
Prabowo had been scheduled to attend China’s Victory Day Parade in Beijing on September 3, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The cancellation follows a wave of violent protests, triggered by the death of a 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally struck by a police armored vehicle on Thursday during clashes in Jakarta. Affan was reportedly completing a food delivery at the time.
The unrest peaked on Saturday, when protesters torched government buildings in the capital and attacked police installations. At least three people died in the chaos.
“A total of eight people were evacuated by the rescue team after the burning of the Makassar City DPRD Office, three of whom were declared dead, suspected of being trapped inside the room when the fire broke out,” said Regional Disaster Management Agency acting head M. Fadli.
Demonstrators hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, damaging dozens of vehicles, leveling guard posts, and injuring several officers. The central police command building in Jakarta was among the facilities set ablaze.
Affan’s death has ignited national outrage. Thousands, including human rights advocates and political figures, attended his funeral on Friday. In response, Prabowo issued a public statement condemning the excessive use of force.
Prabowo conveyed strong disapproval over the officer's actions, describing them as excessive and unacceptable. He emphasized that those involved must face full accountability.
Indonesian Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo also offered a formal apology to both the public and Affan’s family, pledging a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
