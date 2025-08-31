Jayasurya's Menacing Look In Anushka Shetty-Starrer 'Kathanar' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) The makers of director Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller 'Kathanar', featuring actors Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty in the lead, revealed the fear-inducing look of actor Jayasurya in the film on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

The production house Sree Gokulam Movies, which is producing the film, took to its Instagram page to release the poster on Sunday.

Releasing the poster, the production house said,"Not the tale you know, but the one rewritten by time. An epic reborn, for a new era. Happy Birthday Dear Jayasurya - the face of our wild sorcerer, Kathanar @kathanarthemovie."

Actress Anushka Shetty, who plays one of the leads in the film, wished actor Jayasurya a happy birthday on the occasion.

The film, which was first announced in 2023, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

One of the reasons why the project has caught the attention of fans is that the makers of the film have claimed that the film would bring technology never before used in Indian cinema.

At the time of the launch of the film, the makers put out a lengthy post through their official movie handle on Instagram. The post read, "KATHANAR movie brings technology never before used in Indian cinema. The pre-production work of 'Kathanar', a film using Virtual production technology aided by sophisticated workflows like Tech-Viz, Stunt-Viz & Post-Viz has begun. Asset creation process like full body 3D scans using 200DSLR camera photogrammetry rig and Vicon based infrared biped motion capture have already been initiated."

The makers had further said, "Hollywood films Jungle Book and Lion King were the pioneers in using these technology before Kathanar. Now, we are grateful to have an opportunity to bring these technologies used in international cinema to Malayalam cinema through Kathanar. Kathanar will be a global cinema that will integrate the technocrats in our country. The preproduction & principal photography of Kathanar will be completed in a year and will be released in seven languages."

It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed the look of actor Prabhu Deva in the film.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, Kathanar is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan and is being co produced by VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.

Written by R Ramanand, the film has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Rahul Subrahmanian.