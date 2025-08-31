China Develops World’s First 6G Chip to Revolutionize Internet Speeds
(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have developed the world’s inaugural 6G chip, promising to increase internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Friday. This breakthrough aims to narrow the digital gap between rural and urban communities.
The chip, created by experts from Beijing’s Peking University and the City University of Hong Kong, is described as an “all-frequency” 6G solution capable of delivering mobile internet speeds exceeding 100 gigabits per second across the full wireless spectrum—including frequencies widely used in underserved regions. This advancement could enable the near-instant transmission of a 50GB high-definition 8K movie in seconds, dramatically improving connectivity in remote locations.
However, despite these potential benefits, both 5G and 6G technologies face significant criticism. Concerns include health risks linked to increased electromagnetic radiation, especially with the higher frequency bands employed by 6G. Cybersecurity vulnerabilities may rise as more devices connect, and the environmental impact of expanding infrastructure could exacerbate existing inequalities by further marginalizing rural populations. Critics also warn of heightened surveillance and data privacy challenges as connectivity grows.
Current 5G wireless technologies operate within limited frequency ranges. The newly developed 6G chip integrates the entire spectrum—from 0.5 GHz up to 115 GHz—into a compact 11mm by 1.7mm chip, replacing multiple systems that previously managed different bands. This allows seamless operation across low to high frequencies, supporting both high-demand applications and broad coverage for remote areas.
“High-frequency bands such as millimetre-wave and terahertz offer extremely large bandwidth and ultra-low latency, making them suitable for applications like virtual reality and surgical procedures,” Professor Wang Xingjun of Peking University told media.
Researchers are now focusing on developing plug-and-play modules for various devices, including smartphones and drones, to expand the chip’s integration into everyday technology, the SCMP reported.
