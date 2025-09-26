Indian Couple Caught On Camera Shoplifting 'Trinkets' From Roadside Vendor In Vietnam, Video Goes Viral
A Reddit user posted the video with the caption,"Tourist stealing from a street vendor in Vietnam." In the viral clip, one can see the father sneaking items while pretending to shop when the woman shopkeeper turns away to fetch clothes for the couple.
His wife, carrying a baby, can be seen assisting in the theft as she casually filches another item when the shop owner was involved in showing other products. This video distinctly shows tourist's misconduct and garnered backlash on social media as many questioned the tourist's morals and values.
Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.Watch the video here:Social media reaction
The CCTV footage triggered widespread outrage online as a user stated,“This isn't a civic fail, it's a crime.”
Another user, condemning the dishonest act, wrote,“These kinds of MFs then make their Episodes in BANGED UP IN ABROAD (sic).”
A third comment read,"Ghumne ke liye paise hai but souvenier khareedne ke paise nehi hai, Man as an Indian I sometimes really do wish I wasn't born here because of people like these."
A fourth user remarked,“How are they doing this in their very own kid's presence🥲 What are they trying to teach the little one ? If they can afford flight tickets to Vietnam, they can certainly afford whatever it is so why behave so cheaply.”
A fifth user stated,“They are not tourist. They are thieves. Shameless.”
A sixth user wrote,“Horrible . What did he get out of this, stealing a cheap trinket, that too in front of his kid and wife. What does this show. He does not have money for cheap trinkets or he is morally bankrupt.”
