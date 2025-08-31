Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OMEGA Ambassadors Win Big At World Aquatics Championships In Singapore

2025-08-31 03:15:12
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Singapore (August 4, 2025): The World Aquatics Swimming Championships are underway in Singapore, and OMEGA is proud to celebrate two major victories by our sports ambassadors on today's podium.


  • Kaylee McKeown (Australia) has been crowned World Champion in the Women's 100m Backstroke.
  • David Popovici (Romania) claimed the title of World Champion in the Men's 200m Freestyle.

As the Official Timekeeper of World Aquatics, OMEGA is honoured to measure every moment of this premier long course competition, continuing through August 22nd.

