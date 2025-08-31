ADHD, House Tour: 5 Things BTS' Jungkook Revealed During Pre-Birthday Live

BTS' youngest member Jeon Jungkook turns 28 in two days. While fans around the world gear up to celebrate 'JK Day', the K-pop superstar surprised fans with a long live stream on Friday to chat with BTS ARMYs.

This live session on Weverse - watched by over 18 million fans so far - was packed with revelations and surprises; and no, we're not talking about BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) casually joining in and almost co-hosting the session.

JK's Weverse lives are mostly over an hour long, with him sharing life updates with fans, singing for them, and even falling asleep. On Friday, he gave them an update on BTS' new album, talked about food (a lot), shared his dog Bam is better now, and also revealed he is neurodivergent.

Not sure how many ARMYs saw this coming, but it definitely explains a lot. In the comments, one fan asked Jungkook to not move while sitting during the live. The '3D' hitmaker admitted he couldn't control it, saying,“I kind of have adult ADHD. I can't help it, I keep moving."

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that often causes difficulty concentrating and sitting still, among other issues. Traits can range from childhood to adulthood.

While Jungkook's candid confession took some by surprise, others slammed the fan for cornering the singer into admitting he is neurodivergent.

2. Running by Han river

Jungkook and Taehyung revealed they have decided to ramp up their cardio routine by running by the Han river in Seoul, three times a week after sunset. What's even more interesting is that they invited ARMYs to join them on the runs, provided they follow certain rules.

You can run alongside but not talk to the idols, just gesture to let them know you are ARMY. Do not do "silly stuff" like pointing fingers, etc. Taking pictures of them while they are panting/drooling are also not allowed. And do not dare to overtake them while running, as that will "hurt their pride", the two youngest members of BTS said.

3. Mini house tour

Jungkook and other BTS members recently returned from the US after working on their new album. Not so long ago, the vocalist moved into a new house, but hasn't spent much time in it since his discharge from the military .

During the live session, he unexpectedly decided to take a walk and show a part of his dimly lit home to fans. We got a look at his TV setup with multiple speakers, his gym, the stairs and the layout of the apartment on the second floor. He also revealed he is currently obsessed with incense.

4. 9 black beanies

Jungkook and his beanies are inseparable, irrespective of weather. The singer assured fans he has nine of the same black-coloured ones, and isn't repeating the same. He said, "Pease don't misunderstand, I have 9 of the same beanies... Even if it looks the same it's two different types, even i cannot tell the difference between them." Thanks for clarifying, JK.

5. Eating once a day

Jungkook is known for pushing it really hard when it comes to his diet and fitness. He spends hours in the gym, and has often talked about going to extremes to maintain his weight.

He revealed that he is going back to his diet and exercise routine as he needs to slim down further. When a fan asked what he is planning to eat for his birthday, Jungkook said, "I usually eat once a day. Originally Taehyung and I were gonna eat pork belly, but I had some fitting to do so couldn't. Just had gimbap instead."