HC Asks Judge, Staff To Contribute For Relief Fund

File Photo Of J&K High Court

Srinagar- In response to the devastating cloudbursts and flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Jammu & Kashmir, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has issued an official order urging all judicial officers and staff to contribute towards the relief fund of the Government of J&K

According to an order by Rajeev Gupta (Officiating Registrar General), in order to extend helping hand to the sufferer in this time of crisis, all the Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh may contribute Rs 20000each; All the District Judges of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh shall contribute Rs. 10000 each; All the Civil Judges (Senior Division) shall contribute Rs. 7000 each; All the Civil Judges (Junior Division) shall contribute Rs. 5000 each; All the Gazetted Officers of the High Court as well as the District Judiciary shall contribute Rs. 5000 each and all the Non-Gazetted Officials of the High Court and District Judiciary shall contribute Rs. 1000 each.

“Registrar Judicial(s) of both the wings of the High Court, after collecting the amount of contribution so made at their respective wings, shall deposit the same in Account No. CD-0480010100000017 (JK Bank, High Court Complex, Srinagar),” the order reads, adding,“Further, they shall also provide the list containing the names of the contributors along with the contributed amount.”

Moreover, the Officers/Officials working in the High Court Main Wing at Jammu/Srinagar shall contribute the said amount before the respective Registrar Judicial of the High Court.

“All the Principal District and Sessions Judges, UTs of J&K and Ladakh, after collecting the amount of contribution made in their respective districts, shall deposit the same in account no. CD-0480010100000017 (JK Bank, High Court Complex, Srinagar).” Further, they shall also provide the list containing the names of the contributors along with the contributed amount..