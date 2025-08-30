Burkina Faso pauses health project financed by Bill Gates
(MENAFN) Burkina Faso has suspended a malaria research project funded by the Gates Foundation, raising concerns that the initiative could be used to advance population control efforts in Africa. The Target Malaria team, based at the Burkinabe Institute of Health Sciences Research (IRSS), has been working on genetically modifying mosquitoes to make them incapable of spreading malaria. The World Health Organization reported that malaria caused 569,000 deaths in Africa in 2023. The project also operates in Ghana and Uganda and receives funding from Open Philanthropy.
In a statement released on Saturday, Samuel Pare, Secretary-General of Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MESRI), confirmed that Target Malaria was ordered to halt all activities in the country. He stated that the facilities housing genetically modified mosquitoes had been sealed since August 18, 2025, and that all samples would be destroyed following a specific protocol.
MESRI did not provide an official reason for the suspension, though the decision came shortly after the project reported its first small-scale release of genetically modified male mosquitoes in Souroukoudingan, a village near Ouagadougou. The project had previously released GMO mosquitoes in the village of Bana in 2019.
Target Malaria has stated that it received approvals from Burkina Faso’s National Biosafety Agency (ANB) and National Environmental Assessment Agency (ANEVE) and has complied with national laws since the project’s initiation in 2012. The organization also expressed its willingness to cooperate with national authorities.
The Gates Foundation, which is the largest backer of Target Malaria, has faced criticism for its involvement in genetically modified crop and agriculture initiatives. Some advocacy groups have accused the foundation of promoting corporate-driven agriculture at the expense of smallholder farmers.
The Burkinabe civil group Coalition for Health Sovereignty has previously called for an immediate halt to the genetically modified mosquito project, labeling it a "risky and irresponsible" experiment. The Coalition for Monitoring Biotechnology Activities (CVAB) also voiced strong opposition to the initiative, welcoming the government’s decision to end the project, which it deemed harmful to the country’s health sovereignty.
