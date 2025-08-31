DPS Srinagar Student Wins Silver In Provincial Taekwondo

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-31 02:44:18
Srinagar- Delhi Public School Srinagar student Mohammad Rafan Bhat secured a silver medal at the Inter-District Provincial Level U-19 Boys Taekwondo Championship. The tournament concluded on August 24.

Rafan, a student of Class 12th, showcased exceptional skill and dedication throughout the competition, ultimately earning him a second-place finish in a highly competitive field. His achievement is a testament to his relentless training and the comprehensive sports programs offered by the school.

Chairman of DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar said the school is immensely proud of Mohammad Rafan Bhat for his remarkable performance.

Principal Shafaq Afshan also extended her congratulations, stating,“Mohammad Rafan Bhat's silver medal is a well-deserved recognition of his talent and perseverance.”

