Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Trinidad And Tobago


2025-08-31 02:10:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago HE Christine Carla Kangaloo on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

