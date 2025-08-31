Check Point Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hybrid Mesh Firewall
(MENAFN- 10 Communications LLC) Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls for execution and completeness of vision. We believe this recognition demonstrates how Check Point’s hybrid mesh network security delivers high-performance firewall protection across on-premises, cloud, and SASE, securing today’s organizations from the latest threats.
Today’s hyperconnected, highly distributed enterprise networks have expanded the perimeter and attack surface to virtually everywhere. This growing complexity, coupled with siloed systems and constantly evolving threats, leaves CISOs and security teams struggling to close security gaps and stay ahead of attackers. To solve this dilemma, Check Point’s Hybrid Mesh Network Security delivers AI-powered real-time threat prevention, consistent zero trust security, and unified management for today’s distributed networks.
“We are honored to be acknowledged as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software. “Our open platform approach delivers industry-leading network security with the flexibility to integrate with third-party systems. As a longstanding cyber security leader, we are committed to providing organizations the agility, optimal user experience, and cost efficiency they need to stay protected.”
We believe recognition of Check Point is fueled by the following differentiators:
• AI-Powered Threat Prevention: Powered by Infinity ThreatCloud AI, Check Point’s Hybrid Mesh Network Security delivers real-time intelligence from millions of endpoints and over 150,000 networks, enabling a 99.9% block rate against cyber attacks
• Unified Management: Integrated network security with centralized, orchestrated protection across all access points, eliminating silos, closing coverage gaps, and enabling full visibility, compliance, cross-domain threat response, and proactive firewall performance management with AIOps
• Open Platform: Features an open, modular architecture with 250+ integrations enabling teams to build customizable, multi-vendor security stacks with built-in automation, AI-driven tools, and collaborative defenses that eliminates gaps caused by siloed systems
Customers leverage Check Point’s Unified Hybrid Mesh Network Security
Check Point credits its position as a Leader in Hybrid Mesh Firewalls by Gartner to its steady advancements and comprehensive approach to security operations. This viewpoint is supported by customers, with one sharing, "we wanted to have a single pane of glass to monitor the security of our inside network as well as our perimeter and cloud applications. Our team leverages Check Point Quantum Firewalls, Quantum Maestro Hyperscale Network Security, CloudGuard and Harmony Email Security & Collaboration to prevent threats across the organization’s entire attack surface. Check Point gives us a great way to consolidate that security viewpoint, so we’re not jumping between different systems if an alert comes up, said Chris Newman, Senior IT Director, Denver Broncos. “It frees my team up to focus on other areas of technology that we have to tackle, especially during game day.”
