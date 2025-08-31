Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi PM, Macron Hold Talks on Ties, Expanded Collaboration

2025-08-31 01:34:10
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday to reinforce diplomatic ties and explore expanded collaboration in multiple sectors, according to a statement from al-Sudani's media office. The leaders also addressed pressing regional and global issues of shared concern.

Al-Sudani underscored the significance of Macron’s forthcoming trip to Baghdad, calling it a pivotal moment for bilateral relations. He thanked France for its consistent position on the Palestinian issue, stating: "the ongoing violations in the Palestinian territories represent a dangerous precedent that further complicates the international situation and poses real challenges to the global order."

The Iraqi leader also raised alarm over the threat of a new conflict destabilizing the region. He emphasized Iraq’s commitment to working with France, the United States, Iran, and other partners to prevent further escalation.

Macron, for his part, expressed confidence in the strong and enduring ties between Paris and Baghdad, stating that France remains committed to supporting Iraq. He added that he hopes his upcoming visit will yield tangible outcomes.

