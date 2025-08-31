Iraqi PM, Macron Hold Talks on Ties, Expanded Collaboration
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday to reinforce diplomatic ties and explore expanded collaboration in multiple sectors, according to a statement from al-Sudani's media office. The leaders also addressed pressing regional and global issues of shared concern.
Al-Sudani underscored the significance of Macron’s forthcoming trip to Baghdad, calling it a pivotal moment for bilateral relations. He thanked France for its consistent position on the Palestinian issue, stating: "the ongoing violations in the Palestinian territories represent a dangerous precedent that further complicates the international situation and poses real challenges to the global order."
The Iraqi leader also raised alarm over the threat of a new conflict destabilizing the region. He emphasized Iraq’s commitment to working with France, the United States, Iran, and other partners to prevent further escalation.
Macron, for his part, expressed confidence in the strong and enduring ties between Paris and Baghdad, stating that France remains committed to supporting Iraq. He added that he hopes his upcoming visit will yield tangible outcomes.
Al-Sudani underscored the significance of Macron’s forthcoming trip to Baghdad, calling it a pivotal moment for bilateral relations. He thanked France for its consistent position on the Palestinian issue, stating: "the ongoing violations in the Palestinian territories represent a dangerous precedent that further complicates the international situation and poses real challenges to the global order."
The Iraqi leader also raised alarm over the threat of a new conflict destabilizing the region. He emphasized Iraq’s commitment to working with France, the United States, Iran, and other partners to prevent further escalation.
Macron, for his part, expressed confidence in the strong and enduring ties between Paris and Baghdad, stating that France remains committed to supporting Iraq. He added that he hopes his upcoming visit will yield tangible outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment