Mild Summer Conditions To Persist Across Most Regions Through Wednesday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather will be generally mild across most regions, while hot conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.
Low-altitude clouds are forecast over northern areas, with northwesterly moderate winds occasionally becoming active, particularly in desert regions.
The department's report indicated that similar weather will persist through Wednesday, with moderate summer conditions prevailing across much of the Kingdom and hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, at times picking up.
Today's highs and lows are expected as follows:
Eastern Amman: 30C / 20C
Western Amman: 28C / 18C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 16C
Sharah Highlands: 28C / 17C
Badia regions: 35C / 19C
Plains: 30C / 19C
Dead Sea: 39C / 25C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C
