Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elon Musk's Xai Corp. Files Lawsuit Against Former Employee For Alleged Theft Of Trade Secrets

Elon Musk's Xai Corp. Files Lawsuit Against Former Employee For Alleged Theft Of Trade Secrets


2025-08-30 07:06:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) xAI Corp., the artificial intelligence company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, accusing him of stealing confidential information and trade secrets related to its AI chatbot, Grok, shortly after his resignation and subsequent move to OpenAI, Azernews reports.

The legal complaint, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, targets Xuenchen Li for breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, and violation of California's Computer Data Access and Fraud Act.

The lawsuit claims that Li uploaded xAI's confidential information to his personal system just days before resigning, falsely stated that he had deleted all copies upon leaving, and later refused to return or delete the sensitive data, as required by his contract.

MENAFN30082025000195011045ID1109997171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search