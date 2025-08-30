Thinkcarebelieve: Week 32 Of America And Trump 2.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Journey Into The Golden Age

There has not been one dull moment in Week 32 of America's exciting progress toward our brilliant future and ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering all of it. Under the guiding light of the Trump Administration, our government is being cleaned out, better organized, updated, upgraded and given the care and honor it deserves. Hard to believe that it's been 32 weeks since President Trump was sworn in. Time has flown and we have grown. This week's lead up to Labor Day 2025 Weekend has been focused on celebrating the American Worker. Our strong work ethic is what has fueled this country and our ability to engineer and innovate is second to none. President Trump held a Cabinet Meeting this week where each Department Head expanded on how they are making progress toward making things better for the American Worker and their families.

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how ending crime and holding criminals accountable has been the highest priority of the Trump Administration with a sharp focus on cleaning up the worst cities while apprehending illegal criminal gang and cartel members, murderers, r*pists, thieves and child predators. The cleanup of Washington DC has had amazing success with carjackings, car thefts, and basically all violent crime significantly reduced. In just 14 days, carjackings in DC are down 87% and over 1400 arrests made with 151 illegal guns seized. With crime almost gone in Washington DC, plans for restoration of its finest buildings and beautification are commencing. A great many thanks to all of our capable men and women in uniform who are making this possible. President Trump has not been shy about it, he has made it known that he is open to requests from mayors asking for his help, but he has publicly indicated that he sees Chicago and Los Angeles as being in need of his help.

The article tells about Mexican Drug Lord,“El Mayo” who stood before a court in the United States and pled guilty and will live out his days in a U.S. federal prison. This was an historic triumph for America, marking the collapse of a myth that Cartels are out of reach of the law. The $5 Million bounty is still out for Maduro , who, according to Secretary Rubio,“is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country” (Venezuela.)

In ThinkCareBelieve's article, the investigations continue following the raid on former National Security Advisor John Bolton's home and office and the FBI has signaled that it is seeking charges (per Fox.) A clawback of $7.4Billion in tax dollars is being made for Natcast, an entity that was created by the Biden Administration to act as a slush fund. DNI Tulsi Gabbard has reported that she has uncovered the worst cases yet of weaponized intelligence and will be seeking accountability. SecDef Pete Hegseth communicated that the practice of using Chinese Contractors for the DoD's cloud services will end . It was basically giving access to sensitive and classified data to adversaries, and will no longer be put into practice. The article shows how NGOs being weaponized against Americans by their funding coming directly out of the U.S. taxpayers' pockets, is being highly scrutinized now. POTUS publicly suggested RICO charges for George Soros and his son for using their funding, much of it coming from USAID, to support subversive and violent protests throughout the U.S.. DNI Tulsi has confirmed that Dr. Anthony Fauci is under investigation for perjuring himself in his testimony to Congress and covering up his gain of function research and the origins of Covid as well as his handling of American taxpayer money.

This was an important week to MAHA and the article describes the importance of straightening out our health with a hard look at pharmaceuticals and vaccines and a strong consideration about where chronic disease starts - according to RFK Jr, we need to look to our environments and what we are putting in our bodies. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal this week, RFK Jr asks the question,“Can food be medicine?” Going with the old adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, his article explores how and why it is true. Do we think about maintaining good health with our food? Somehow medical schools stopped teaching nutrition to doctors and thanks to MAHA, they are adding it to their curriculum.

The article features the dramatic walkout of employees at the CDC this week in protest due to its being condensed and re-organized by HHS Secretary Kennedy. Secretary Kennedy then revoked the Emergency Use Authorization for the Covid vaccine . The CDC Director was fired and the CDC Vaccine Unit Director resigned . There are very good reasons for this . Real science, real evidence and new studies are showing that Covid vaccines were pushed on the American people, without the proper care and safeguards for people's lives. The new acting CDC Director is also the new Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O'Neill and is a proponent of the FDA approving drugs based only on safety, not efficacy, while being a strong supporter of personal choice for healthcare.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has the U.S. Coastguard's largest drug offload (drug bust) in history with 19 interdictions. 76,140 pounds of illicit drugs seized. 34 suspected smugglers apprehended. Our thanks to them for the many lives they have saved. POTUS launched his Make America Fentanyl Free Campaign to lower the number of overdose deaths. The campaign will educate the public about the hidden danger that fentanyl is frequently disguised in other substances, such as cocaine and marijuana and sometimes looks like harmless OTC pills. Secretary Noem advises not to take or buy any pills from anyone.

The article showcases three new Executive Orders signed by President Trump . The first one entitled Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again, will enable buildings to become aesthetically pleasing to the public again. The most important buildings in Washington, D.C were consciously modeled on the classical architecture of ancient Athens and Rome. They sought to use classical architecture to visually connect our contemporary Republic with the antecedents of democracy in classical antiquity, reminding citizens not only of their rights but also their responsibilities in maintaining and perpetuating its institutions. With this order, Washington DC will reclaim its grandeur, and will reflect the strength, grit, determination and innovation for which we are known.

The second Executive Order signed by the president in ThinkCareBelieve's article focuses on improving the U.S. government through better design to make it more user-friendly for the American people. It is being called “America by Design.” These two EOs combined will open up new doors of a great new renaissance for America. America by Design is a national initiative to improve experiences for Americans, starting by breathing new life into the design of the sites where people interface with their Government. It is time to update the Government's design language to be both usable and beautiful.

The third Executive Order gives automatic 1 year prison time for desecrating the American Flag .

The article shares that according to Border Czar Tom Homan, 23,000 of the over 300,000 missing children have been located through welfare checks, sponsor investigations, and rescue operations targeting trafficking and forced labor. Some were found safe with families, others in exploitative situations. Homan says efforts continue to find the rest of the missing children. We can all assist by keeping our eyes open and calling the ICE hotline at: 1-888-DHS-2ICE (1-888-347-2423). Remember, the illegal alien criminal gang and cartel member networks are highly organized, as ICE makes arrests they are finding and saving many of the missing children and dismantling trafficking rings and networks.

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows that very important work has taken place in Week 32, taking us into a much deserved Labor Day holiday weekend where we can reflect on all the good work being done, give thanks for all the blessings, and appreciate all the hard work it took to get us here..

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

