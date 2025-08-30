Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Declares Gangneung National Disaster Zone Amid Escalating Drought

2025-08-30 03:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has officially declared Gangneung, located in Gangwon Province, a national disaster zone due to the intensifying drought, the presidential office announced on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Following the declaration, President Lee directed the relevant government agencies to take immediate action and implement disaster response measures.

In a meeting held in the drought-stricken city, where residents are currently experiencing water shortages, Lee emphasized the urgency of the situation. He ordered the mobilization of 50 fire trucks, which will deliver an additional 2,000 tons of water daily to the affected areas in an effort to alleviate the crisis.

