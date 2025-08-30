South Korea Declares Gangneung National Disaster Zone Amid Escalating Drought
Following the declaration, President Lee directed the relevant government agencies to take immediate action and implement disaster response measures.
In a meeting held in the drought-stricken city, where residents are currently experiencing water shortages, Lee emphasized the urgency of the situation. He ordered the mobilization of 50 fire trucks, which will deliver an additional 2,000 tons of water daily to the affected areas in an effort to alleviate the crisis.
