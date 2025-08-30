Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee Expresses Regret Over U.S. Decision To Deny Entry Visas To Palestinian Delegation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) - The Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza expressed its deep regret at the decision of the U.S. Department of State not to grant entry visas to the delegation of the State of Palestine participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September.The Committee called upon the U.S. Administration to reconsider and reverse this decision, stressing the importance of respecting obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement, providing an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy, and building upon the positive positions of the Palestinian National Authority and its steadfast commitment to the strategic choice of peace.The Committee emphasized the need to support the Palestinian National Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas in advancing the government's reform program and the commitments he reaffirmed to world leaders in support of the peace and in confronting violence, extremism, and terrorism during the current difficult circumstance of unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people.It also warned that weakening the Palestinian Authority will undermine peace efforts in the face of escalation, the spread of violence, and continuation of the conflict.