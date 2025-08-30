Palestinian Pres. Stresses Urgency Of Ceasefire In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated the urgency of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, delivery of relief supplies and full Israeli forces from the territory to prevent famine and eviction of residents from their homes.
In a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, the Palestinian leader highlighted the need of enabling the State of Palestine to take full control of Gaza with regional and international support.
He appreciated the Spanish government for supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and recognition of Palestine state, according to Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).
President Abbas said such international recognitions are crucial to the realization of the two-state solution and Arab peace initiative pursuant to the relevant international laws and UN resolutions.
On his part, Prime Minister Sanchez reaffirmed support of the Spanish people and government to the struggle of the Palestinian people for attaining their legitimate rights foremost among which is the right to statehood.
Spain is committed to helping stabilize the Middle East through the two-state solution which envisages Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, he said.
The Spanish leader stated support to convening an international conference on Middle East peace and forming an international alliance to lobby for realizing the two-state solution and the establishment of Palestine state.
Echoing Abbas's call for ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of famine relief, Sanchez demanded halt to the violence of Israeli forces and Jewish settlers against the Palestinian people.
He called also for restarting the political dialogue between the Israelis and Palestinians based on the rules of the international law. (end)
nq
In a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, the Palestinian leader highlighted the need of enabling the State of Palestine to take full control of Gaza with regional and international support.
He appreciated the Spanish government for supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and recognition of Palestine state, according to Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).
President Abbas said such international recognitions are crucial to the realization of the two-state solution and Arab peace initiative pursuant to the relevant international laws and UN resolutions.
On his part, Prime Minister Sanchez reaffirmed support of the Spanish people and government to the struggle of the Palestinian people for attaining their legitimate rights foremost among which is the right to statehood.
Spain is committed to helping stabilize the Middle East through the two-state solution which envisages Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, he said.
The Spanish leader stated support to convening an international conference on Middle East peace and forming an international alliance to lobby for realizing the two-state solution and the establishment of Palestine state.
Echoing Abbas's call for ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of famine relief, Sanchez demanded halt to the violence of Israeli forces and Jewish settlers against the Palestinian people.
He called also for restarting the political dialogue between the Israelis and Palestinians based on the rules of the international law. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment