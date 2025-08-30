Oun App: Your One-Stop Hub For Essential Municipal Services In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Have you been living in Qatar for a while but haven't yet explored the many free municipal services available at your fingertips? Or are you new to the country and looking for a simple way to access important public services? Either way, it's time to discover Oun, the official mobile app from the Ministry of Municipality (MoM) that is transforming the way residents connect with essential city services.

MoM has been at the forefront of digital transformation through its Oun app. Launched in September 2018 as part of Qatar's five-year Sustainable Strategic Plan, the app has continuously evolved and expanded over the years, becoming an indispensable companion for residents by offering hundreds of essential services right at their fingertips.

You might have been in Qatar for years or just arrived recently, but chances are you've dealt with public service needs like pest control, disposing of large furniture, or finding the nearest park. Instead of navigating government offices or making multiple phone calls, the Oun app lets you handle these tasks in minutes, all from your phone.

From reporting abandoned cars in your neighbourhood to requesting the removal of a beehive from your garden, the Oun app makes it easy to improve your surroundings and contribute to a safer, cleaner community with just a few taps.

A smart, simple start

Getting started with the Oun app is remarkably easy. All you need is a Qatar ID (QID) and a mobile number. Once you've installed the app on your Android or iOS device, you can log in and begin exploring a wide range of services offered by the Ministry of Municipality.

The app's clean interface is designed for both tech-savvy users and those less familiar with mobile apps. With just a few taps, users can book a sewage vehicle, request removal of rain water, report rodent infestations, or get help cutting overgrown trees that could pose safety hazards.

For residents who've grown accustomed to traditional processes, Oun offers a major upgrade. Rather than visiting customer service centres or trying to reach the right department by phone, residents can submit requests and monitor updates in real time.

The app also includes features that simplify some of the most common and urgent requests, such as solid waste pickup, fencing and small construction permits, and housing complaints related to workers' accommodations. It supports photo submissions wherein residents can take a picture of a municipal issue and upload it with their complaint, streamlining the entire process.

I had no idea it could be this easy,” said Dounya, a Doha resident for over three years.“I used to wait days just trying to figure out how to remove the bee colony in my front yard. With Oun, I submitted a request and got confirmation within hours.

The Oun app has a 'Search Parks' function to find and plan visits to parks across Qatar. Each park listing includes maps, directions, and links to taxi services. Pic: Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Another standout feature is the 'Search Parks' function. This tool lets you find green spaces across Qatar's eight municipalities with ease. Each park listing includes maps, directions, and even links to legal taxi services.

Through the Oun app, users can also conveniently book entry tickets to the Panda House Park, Al Khor Family Park, and the Barzan Olympic Park.

While Oun excels in handling urgent requests, it's not limited to maintenance and complaints. The app is also a platform for veterinary facility services, building permit services, municipality tender announcements, and news and updates from the ministry.

Recently, as part of the Ministry of Municipality's digital transformation project, it partnered with the Agricultural Affairs Department to launch 17 new agriculture-related services on the Oun app. These include permits for importing seeds and seedlings, fertilisers and soil enhancers, cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, and pesticides among many others now easily accessible through the app.



Why you should download Oun today?

More than just a helpful app, Oun is Qatar's broader commitment to smart living and e-governance. By digitising hundreds of services and simplifying access to them, the Ministry of Municipality is enhancing quality of life and contributing to Qatar's national vision for sustainable urban development.

It's free, efficient, and continuously being updated to meet the evolving needs of residents. Explore Oun today and discover how easy it can be to manage your environment, protect your community, and contribute to a smarter, cleaner, and more connected Qatar.