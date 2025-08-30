Swiss Medtech Industry Shows Strong Support For EU Deal
According to the survey, over 70% of companies rate the package as important for their business and 80% as crucial for Switzerland as a medtech location. Furthermore, eight out of ten companies support the bilateral approach to date, according to the Swiss Medical Technology Association Swiss Medtech on Friday.
The decisive factors for this support are the free movement of persons and direct market access, according to the press release from the industry association, which commissioned the survey. Swiss Medtech sees this approval as a“clear mandate to support the Bilaterals III with commitment in the interests of the medtech sector”.More More Medicine access Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturers
