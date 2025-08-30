Swiss Medtech Industry Shows Strong Support For EU Deal

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some two thirds of Swiss medtech companies support the new Switzerland-EU package. This is the result of a survey conducted by the opinion research institute JRC. Approval has also increased since the announcement of the US tariffs. This content was published on August 30, 2025 - 12:29 2 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the survey, over 70% of companies rate the package as important for their business and 80% as crucial for Switzerland as a medtech location. Furthermore, eight out of ten companies support the bilateral approach to date, according to the Swiss Medical Technology Association Swiss Medtech on Friday.

The decisive factors for this support are the free movement of persons and direct market access, according to the press release from the industry association, which commissioned the survey. Swiss Medtech sees this approval as a“clear mandate to support the Bilaterals III with commitment in the interests of the medtech sector”.

More More Medicine access Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturers

This content was published on Jun 17, 2025 Swiss-made insulin pens and orthopaedic implants are being caught in the crosshairs of global trade tensions.

Read more: Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturer