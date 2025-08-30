Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Medtech Industry Shows Strong Support For EU Deal

Swiss Medtech Industry Shows Strong Support For EU Deal


2025-08-30 02:06:05
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Some two thirds of Swiss medtech companies support the new Switzerland-EU package. This is the result of a survey conducted by the opinion research institute JRC. Approval has also increased since the announcement of the US tariffs. This content was published on August 30, 2025 - 12:29 2 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the survey, over 70% of companies rate the package as important for their business and 80% as crucial for Switzerland as a medtech location. Furthermore, eight out of ten companies support the bilateral approach to date, according to the Swiss Medical Technology Association Swiss Medtech on Friday.

The decisive factors for this support are the free movement of persons and direct market access, according to the press release from the industry association, which commissioned the survey. Swiss Medtech sees this approval as a“clear mandate to support the Bilaterals III with commitment in the interests of the medtech sector”.

More More Medicine access Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturers

This content was published on Jun 17, 2025 Swiss-made insulin pens and orthopaedic implants are being caught in the crosshairs of global trade tensions.

Read more: Syringes, scanners and implants: How US tariffs could affect medical device manufacturer

MENAFN30082025000210011054ID1109996808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search