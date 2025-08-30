From Colombia, Ricardo Martinelli Calls For Immediate Action To Reactivate The Economy In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former President Ricardo Martinelli reignited the economic debate in Panama through his social media, where he warned about the rising cost of operating and maintaining businesses in the country.“In Panama, the cost of operating, maintaining, and growing a business is becoming more expensive every day in a declining market due to a lack of jobs, high costs, limited investment, and both public and private investment,” Martinelli wrote, highlighting concerns about the lack of economic dynamism and the scarcity of job opportunities. The former president made an urgent call to boost public infrastructure and attract foreign investment:

“We must start public works now and continue promoting foreign investment, just as the government is doing, before more social problems accumulate that will make it very difficult to restart the economy later.” Martinelli also criticized the slowness of project execution and the manipulation of public opinion:“We are on the right path, and I hope the actors know how to distinguish between executing and promoting the projects or continuing to 'hang about' and kill time, as the frustrations of a people who require answers and solutions that have not been provided to date are mounting every day.”

Finally, the former president emphasized the need for sustained growth that respects democratic mechanisms:“Controlling public opinion or the opposition has a limit that is already reaching its limit. The checks and balances of a democracy cannot continue to be abused. Growth with development is required.”