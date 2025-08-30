From Colombia, Ricardo Martinelli Calls For Immediate Action To Reactivate The Economy In Panama -
“We must start public works now and continue promoting foreign investment, just as the government is doing, before more social problems accumulate that will make it very difficult to restart the economy later.” Martinelli also criticized the slowness of project execution and the manipulation of public opinion:“We are on the right path, and I hope the actors know how to distinguish between executing and promoting the projects or continuing to 'hang about' and kill time, as the frustrations of a people who require answers and solutions that have not been provided to date are mounting every day.”
Finally, the former president emphasized the need for sustained growth that respects democratic mechanisms:“Controlling public opinion or the opposition has a limit that is already reaching its limit. The checks and balances of a democracy cannot continue to be abused. Growth with development is required.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment