India Japan Outline Vision For Deeper Strategic Partnership Pave Way For Exchange Of 5 Lakh Professionals

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi attended the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, held on August 29–30, 2025, at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks, reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation and outlining future priorities.

At the summit, both leaders adopted three landmark documents: a Joint Vision for the Next Decade, identifying eight pillars of cooperation; a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, upgrading defence ties in light of regional challenges; and an Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, which envisages exchanges of more than 500,000 personnel over the next five years.

The leaders also announced the India-Japan Economic Security Initiative to strengthen supply chains, critical minerals cooperation, and technology collaboration in semiconductors, clean energy, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, they launched the India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0 and a Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative to promote joint research, industry-academia platforms, and the development of data centres in India.

On the defence front, both sides welcomed the growing frequency of bilateral and multilateral exercises and ongoing cooperation in defence technology.

They agreed to accelerate work on joint projects and reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Economically, the two leaders welcomed progress towards Japan's investment target of JPY 5 trillion in India from 2022, and set a new goal of JPY 10 trillion in private investment.

They endorsed closer cooperation in industrial development, supply chain diversification, and support for Japan Industrial Townships in India.

Infrastructure and connectivity featured prominently, with renewed emphasis on Japan's development cooperation in India's North-East and joint work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, including the introduction of advanced Japanese Shinkansen technology.

The summit also saw announcements in clean energy, including cooperation on hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon credit mechanisms, as well as initiatives in science, technology, and space.

The two sides marked 2025 as the 'India-Japan Year of Science, Technology and Innovation Exchange' and reviewed progress in collaborative projects such as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX).

The visit reaffirmed India and Japan's Special Strategic and Global Partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity, underscoring their intent to deepen cooperation for future generations.

(KNN Bureau)