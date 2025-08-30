Afghanistan Tightens Noose On Right-Hand Drive Vehicles

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says owners of right-hand drive vehicles registered in Afghanistan must obtain temporary number plates.

Those vehicles that have not been registered must leave Kabul and obtain stickers in the provinces to operate within in their respective provinces.

In a statement, the MoI said owners of right-hand drive vehicles who had previously registered their vehicles in Kabul or the provinces and had obtained temporary stickers were now informed that they must collect temporary road permits and number plates within a short period from the Kabul Traffic Police Directorate or the provincial traffic police departments, following the release of this notification.

It said that all right-hand drive vehicles that were unregistered and without stickers must leave Kabul after August 29 and their owners were required to register them and obtain stickers from traffic police departments in their preferred provinces within a short timeframe.

The statement added that right-hand drive vehicles without legal documents were strictly prohibited from entering Kabul following this announcement. However, vehicles already registered with the Kabul Traffic Police Directorate may enter the capital only for the purpose of obtaining temporary number plates.

It added that vehicles with provincial stickers were allowed to operate solely within that province and were not permitted to travel elsewhere.

The ministry explained:“Since right-hand drive vehicles are a major cause of traffic accidents in Afghanistan, further restrictions may be imposed on them in the near future. We urge our fellow citizens not to purchase such vehicles to avoid future tragedies.”

The statement also noted that, considering the high rate of fatalities and injuries from recent traffic accidents, all owners of such vehicles are required to comply with the regulations. Those failing to do so will face strict legal action.

The MoI confirmed that after the given date, the registration of right-hand drive vehicles in Kabul province will no longer be permitted.

kk/ma