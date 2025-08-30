Continuous Innovation: Locus Gamechain Enters Commercialization Stage With Serverless Gaming Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Ongoing enhancement of Locus GameChain, enabling online game services without the need for central servers.- Delivers both cost savings and stability, even for high-performance titles such as 100-player battle royales and MMORPGs.- Provides system integration support for seamless compatibility with leading game engines.

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERSE, the core technology developer behind next-generation gaming and entertainment platform CRETA, announced that it has applied new innovations to its groundbreaking serverless technology, Locus GameChain, which enables large-scale online services without central servers, pushing the solution into the commercialization stage. DIVERSE is a game-focused subsidiary of Bloom Technology, the developer of the high-performance public blockchain Locus Chain.

Locus GameChain represents a leap beyond traditional peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, introducing a blockchain-based decentralized network as a next-generation online service infrastructure. Unlike conventional server-based systems that require all users to connect through a central server, Locus GameChain allows users to connect directly with one another, ensuring stable, high-speed communication and unprecedented scalability.

The platform's defining advantage lies in its ability to overcome one of the biggest barriers in online gaming: high server infrastructure costs that undermine profitability and hinder fair enterprise valuation. By removing the heavy upfront cost burden that has long plagued the free-to-play model before revenue generation, Locus GameChain paves the way for creative and innovative games to enter the market free from commercial constraints.

This breakthrough holds particular importance for emerging markets, where the high cost of infrastructure has long been a barrier to entry. With Locus GameChain, developers can launch global services at significantly lower upfront costs, while hundreds of millions of players gain access to a stable and affordable gaming environment. The technology is expected to serve as a catalyst for ushering the“Next Billion Gamers” into the global market-players who were previously unable to participate in mainstream gaming. Moreover, it is anticipated to greatly reduce the frequency of server shutdowns that often occur when service providers face financial constraints.

Bloom Technology, the company behind the algorithm and the original core technology, first demonstrated the capabilities of Locus GameChain in late 2022 through the global publishing platform Steam, with the release of the popular IP“Kingdom Under Fire: Gold Edition.” This marked a milestone in showcasing a fully serverless gaming experience.

Redefining the Rules of Gaming: 100-Player Battle Royale, No Servers Required

Locus GameChain is a next generation serverless technology built on a secure P2P network, designed not only for gaming but for a wide range of digital applications. While traditional P2P systems were limited by security vulnerabilities, Locus GameChain integrates blockchain technology to dramatically enhance both security and stability. This breakthrough makes it possible to deliver reliable online services while eliminating or drastically reducing the costly, labor-intensive game servers that conventional infrastructures depend on.

DIVERSE announced that with Locus GameChain, it has successfully enabled stable, serverless operation across every genre of online gaming-from FPS and TPS titles featuring 10–30 players in precise combat, to massive 100-player battle royales and large-scale MMORPGs. The platform allows millions of players to dynamically form clusters, stay connected, and continue gameplay seamlessly. Even as global user numbers fluctuate sharply, Locus GameChain ensures uninterrupted service, offering network stability and scalability unmatched by traditional centralized systems.

DIVERSE has introduced a solution compatible with leading game engines such as Unreal Engine 5 and Unity 6, making it easier for developers to adopt Locus GameChain. This integration not only optimizes in-game responsiveness but also records critical data such as player match outcomes on the blockchain, significantly strengthening reliability and security. Moreover, existing live services can be migrated step by step to the Locus GameChain architecture without downtime, allowing operators to maintain service continuity while upgrading their technology.

Global Market Interest: Entering Concrete Partnerships with North American Companies

DIVERSE announced that its next generation blockchain technology, Locus GameChain, is attracting significant attention from leading game companies both in Korea and overseas. The company is currently in discussions with multiple major publishers regarding technology licensing agreements. Interest has been particularly strong among global gaming firms operating-or preparing to operate-live game services in emerging markets such as India and Latin America, where high server operating costs relative to revenue have long undermined profitability.

Bloom Technology, the developer of the core algorithm and underlying technology, first demonstrated Locus GameChain in late 2022 on the world's leading game publishing platform, Steam, through the well-known IP Kingdom Under Fire: Gold Edition, showcasing its ability to run entirely without servers. Since then, the company has continued to advance and refine the technology.

A DIVERSE spokesperson added:“Locus GameChain goes beyond cost reduction, it introduces a new internet paradigm that reshapes both content consumption and business models. Through platformization, we aim to support the market entry of diverse services that have struggled with prohibitive server costs, while evolving into a next-generation platform that enables free and equitable revenue distribution.”

DIVERSE also revealed that its Locus MediaChain, a complementary technology designed to stream and share high-quality video and data without servers, is now in its final testing phase. Once integrated with Locus GameChain, it is expected to revolutionize digital content experiences across gaming, media, and beyond.

Building on these innovations, DIVERSE plans to accelerate the global expansion of its technology licensing business, positioning Locus GameChain and Locus MediaChain as the new standards for serverless, decentralized, and scalable online content infrastructure. Together, these technologies are expected to open innovative opportunities and provide creators and developers with a freer, more dynamic environment for digital innovation.

* CRETA is a Web3 gaming platform based on Locus Chain, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Built on a system that leverages Locus Chain's serverless technology, CRETA is designed to operate online games and metaverse environments smoothly without centralized servers. By minimizing operating costs, CRETA aims to encourage contributors to actively participate in its digital ecosystem.

CRETA is led by renowned figures from Japan, Korea, and the global gaming industry. Ray Nakazato, respected across the Japanese and international gaming sectors, serves as CCO, while Thomas Vu, known for his work on League of Legends and the Emmy-winning Arcane acts as CIO. Yoon Seok-ho, CEO of CCR CONTENTS TREE and creator of Korea's beloved game Fortress, is also part of the leadership. Legendary game creator Yoshiki Okamoto, celebrated for developing classics such as Street Fighter II and Monster Strike, contributes as a key partner, further strengthening the competitiveness of CRETA's Web3 metaverse ecosystem. CRETA consists of four main services: CRETA Multiverse (metaverse), CRETA SuperClub (decentralized gaming community), CRETA Studio (game and content creation) and CRETA Game Platform (digital game management)



DIVERSE, a specialized game development company and subsidiary of Bloom Technology, the developer of Locus Chain, is responsible for building the platforms and content that power CRETA's services.

Creta Official X:

Creta Official Telegram: Locus Chain is a next generation blockchain protocol designed to effectively solve the challenges of decentralization, scalability, and security. Leveraging one of its core proprietary technologies, Dynamic Sharding, Locus Chain ensures network stability under any environment. Through the application of Verifiable Pruning, it minimizes node size, enabling nodes to run even on lightweight devices such as mini-PCs and internet routers, thereby allowing anyone to participate in the ecosystem. With this low barrier to entry, nodes can be operated at minimal cost while maintaining a stable and efficient network. As a result, Locus Chain is recognized as an ideal blockchain network for large-scale projects where scalability is essential.

Locus Chain Official Webpage:

Locus Chain Official Telegram: ,

Locus Chain Official X:

Media Contact:

Bloom Technology Business Development Director Geunsoo Lee 010-5142-2558, ...

802, 2-dong, 15, Pangyo-ro 228beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

