HUR Forces Destroy Underground Explosives' Depot In Russia's Tula Region Source
Local social media channels reported hearing loud explosions, followed by the arrival of fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.Read also: Russia's war against Ukraine has forced intelligence services to rethink information security – Budanov
The HUR stated that efforts to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue across the territory of Russia and beyond.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a drone operated by Ukraine's military intelligence struck a Russian vessel carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Sea of Azov.
Photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment