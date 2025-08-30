HUR Forces Destroy Underground Explosives' Depot In Russia's Tula Region Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, which cites a source in Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, the fortified warehouse contained pyroxylin-based smokeless powder-used in ammunition for small arms, artillery systems, and certain rocket engines, among other materials.

Local social media channels reported hearing loud explosions, followed by the arrival of fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Russia's war against Ukraine has forced intelligence services to rethink information security –

The HUR stated that efforts to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue across the territory of Russia and beyond.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a drone operated by Ukraine's military intelligence struck a Russian vessel carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Sea of Azov.

Photo: unsplash