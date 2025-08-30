Azerbaijan's Domestic Tourist Numbers Climb In Current Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has seen a notable increase in domestic tourism this summer season, said Kenan Guluzade, advisor to the chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

During a media engagement at the Shuvalan beach locale, Guluzade articulated that the previous year saw domestic excursions amounting to 23 million, with projections indicating that this metric is anticipated to escalate to 25 million by year-end.



Approximately 40 percent of this expansion transpires within the summer timeframe. During the initial septenary of this fiscal year, Azerbaijan has successfully attracted 1.48 million international sojourners, with projections indicating that by the conclusion of the octant, this figure is anticipated to surpass 1.7 million. In juxtaposition to the preceding year, there has been a marginal contraction in arrivals, quantified at approximately one to two percent, predominantly attributable to shifts in geopolitical dynamics and the prevalence of regional hostilities,” he said.



Guluzade articulated that the downturn in inbound traffic from the Russian and Indian markets has significantly influenced the aggregate metrics. The geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East have significantly influenced the operational capacity and frequency of air travel routes to Azerbaijan.



He drove home that initiatives are currently in progress to rejuvenate tourist influx and facilitate sustainable tourism development by engaging clientele from diverse market segments.