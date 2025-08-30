Three People Die Amid Protests In Indonesia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Indonesian authorities declared on Saturday that three people died and at least five others were wounded in an arson targeting a local parliamentary building in the city of Makassar, provincial capital of the southern Sulawesi region.
The Indonesian catastrophes department said a fire broke out late on Friday, indicating that the victims had been trapped inside the burning building, adding that two people suffered injuries after jumping out of it fleeing the flames.
Elsewhere, agitated protestors set a number of police stations afire in the city of Surabaya and scores of activists held protests outside police stations in other towns.
The demonstrations are held to protest low payments and lack of jobs. (end)
aib
The Indonesian catastrophes department said a fire broke out late on Friday, indicating that the victims had been trapped inside the burning building, adding that two people suffered injuries after jumping out of it fleeing the flames.
Elsewhere, agitated protestors set a number of police stations afire in the city of Surabaya and scores of activists held protests outside police stations in other towns.
The demonstrations are held to protest low payments and lack of jobs. (end)
aib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment