Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three People Die Amid Protests In Indonesia


2025-08-30 10:02:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Indonesian authorities declared on Saturday that three people died and at least five others were wounded in an arson targeting a local parliamentary building in the city of Makassar, provincial capital of the southern Sulawesi region.
The Indonesian catastrophes department said a fire broke out late on Friday, indicating that the victims had been trapped inside the burning building, adding that two people suffered injuries after jumping out of it fleeing the flames.
Elsewhere, agitated protestors set a number of police stations afire in the city of Surabaya and scores of activists held protests outside police stations in other towns.
The demonstrations are held to protest low payments and lack of jobs. (end)
