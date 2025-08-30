Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka

Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka


2025-08-30 09:04:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“A civilian was injured in another artillery shelling of Kostiantynivka by Russian occupiers; the man sustained wounds at his residence,” Horbunov wrote.

He noted that police officers promptly transported the victim to a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka, where he is receiving all necessary medical care.

The shelling also damaged the facade of a private home.

Read also: One person killed, six injured in Donetsk region over past day

Horbunov once again urged all residents to evacuate, stressing that remaining in the Donetsk region is dangerous.

As previously reported, on August 29, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kostiantynivka. Six more people across the region were injured that day.

MENAFN30082025000193011044ID1109996582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search