Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“A civilian was injured in another artillery shelling of Kostiantynivka by Russian occupiers; the man sustained wounds at his residence,” Horbunov wrote.

He noted that police officers promptly transported the victim to a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka, where he is receiving all necessary medical care.

The shelling also damaged the facade of a private home.

Horbunov once again urged all residents to evacuate, stressing that remaining in the Donetsk region is dangerous.

As previously reported, on August 29, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kostiantynivka. Six more people across the region were injured that day.