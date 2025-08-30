Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka
“A civilian was injured in another artillery shelling of Kostiantynivka by Russian occupiers; the man sustained wounds at his residence,” Horbunov wrote.
He noted that police officers promptly transported the victim to a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka, where he is receiving all necessary medical care.
The shelling also damaged the facade of a private home.Read also: One person killed, six injured in Donetsk region over past day
Horbunov once again urged all residents to evacuate, stressing that remaining in the Donetsk region is dangerous.
As previously reported, on August 29, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kostiantynivka. Six more people across the region were injured that day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment