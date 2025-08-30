India's First Tempered Glass Factory Inaugurated In Noida. Here's All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated India's first tempered glass factory in Noida on Saturday, 30 August 2025, reported the news agency PTI. The Noida factory is owned and will be operated by a company named Optiemus Infracom.

According to the agency report, Optiemus Infracom has partnered with Corning, a US-based material technology firm, to make tempered glass, which is used as a protective layer for multiple electronic devices, including mobile phones .

Vaishnaw, in his inauguration speech, said that Optiemus Infracom is the new 'gem' in the nation's rapidly growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

“Optiemus is the new gem in the fast-growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country. By the end of this year, production of covered glass from Corning will also commence,” Vaishnaw said.

How much did Optiemus Infracom invest?

According to the agency report, Optiemus Infracom has invested ₹70 crore in the Noida facility, which has an installed capacity of 2.5 crore units per annum. The facility also aims to generate direct employment of more than 600 people in the region.

As per the company's 'Phase 2' plans, Optiemus Infracom aims to scale up the facility capacity to 20 crore units per annum to cater to the local and global markets. For this expansion project, the firm will invest an additional ₹800 crore.

“In phase 2, we will set up another factory in Noida with installed capacity of 10 crore and a factory in South with initial installed capacity to produce 15 crore tempered glass with an investment of over ₹450 crore. The entire ₹800 crore will be invested in the production of tempered glass in the next 12 months,” said Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, cited the agency report.

Gupta also highlighted that the company aims to create direct and indirect employment for 16,000 people.

India's growth in electronics manufacturing

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that in the last 11 years, India's electronics manufacturing industry has witnessed a six-time increase to reach a production value of ₹11.5 lakh crore.

India has also recorded exports of more than ₹3 lakh crore for the sector and has generated direct and indirect employment for 25 lakh people of the nation, according to the agency report.

Vaishnaw also suggested that Optiemus should consider increasing the headcount of the research team to 400, from its current level of 40, emphasising that the product design and development will be the core strength of the sector.

Chairman Gupta also said that the company will start selling the 'Made in India' tempered glass under the brand name RhinoTech in September 2025, with unlimited replacement facilities during the one-year warranty period.

The US-based Corning and Optiemus have also set up a joint venture unit in Chennai to make cover glass, which is used on top of mobile displays, from the factories. This venture is expected to start by the end of 2025, according to the agency report.

Optiemus Infracom shares closed 0.67% lower at ₹556.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹560.05 at the previous market close. This small-cap stock will be in the focus of stock market investors on Monday, 1 September 2025, after the inauguration move.