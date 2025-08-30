Preparing To Contest All 243 Seats In Bihar, Says LJP-RV MP On State Polls
However, he also said that the final decision will depend on a consensus within the NDA.
"There should be a respectable agreement between the five constituent parties in the NDA. If there is no equality, it will not be right for the alliance," he said, rejecting fake news reports that LJP-RV was limiting itself to just 20 seats.
Bharti also reiterated his stance from Friday that the party expects to contest between 43 to 137 seats, terming such a range "respectable" for LJP-RV.
He announced the next phase of their 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha', a statewide outreach programme of his party.
Bharti, in the presence of State party President Raju Tiwari, said that the Mahasabha, which began in Arrah, will now be held in Muzaffarpur on September 4 at 11 a.m., where LJP-RV Chief Chirag Paswan will address the people and outline his vision of "Bihar First, Bihari First" and a roadmap for a developed Bihar.
Taking aim at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Bharti alleged it has been reduced to a "personal programme" of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.
He condemned the use of derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that Tejashwi Yadav's statements reminded people of the Jungle Raj era, when threats of shooting and bombing were commonplace.
"The Opposition is only trying to mislead the people of Bihar. But the public will not allow the old situation to return," Bharti asserted.
With the Mahasabha in Muzaffarpur and the party's hard bargaining over seat-sharing, all eyes will be on how Chirag Paswan positions LJP-RV within the NDA ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment