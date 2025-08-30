Syria, Iraq Forge Stronger Security Collaboration
(MENAFN) Intelligence chiefs forge expanded cooperation framework during Damascus summit, marking second diplomatic engagement since Assad regime collapse as regional stability concerns mount.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa conducted strategic talks Thursday in Damascus with Iraqi intelligence director Hamid al-Shatri, culminating in commitments to bolster bilateral security partnerships between the neighboring nations.
The high-level meeting addressed evolving regional dynamics while reaffirming Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, according to a Syrian news agency.
Economic collaboration dominated portions of the dialogue, with both officials exploring opportunities to restart commercial exchanges and reestablish border crossing operations.
An Iraqi broadcaster reported that Sharaa and Shatri examined frontier security protocols, anti-terrorism initiatives, and concerns affecting Iraqi nationals residing within Syrian territory.
Officials confirmed mutual agreement to broaden security coordination mechanisms aimed at reinforcing regional equilibrium, the network stated.
An unidentified Iraqi official disclosed to the broadcaster that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had directly authorized the intelligence chief's diplomatic mission.
Shatri additionally inspected the Iraqi embassy facilities in Damascus and evaluated challenges confronting the Iraqi diaspora community while exploring potential solutions.
This marked Shatri's second documented Syrian visit, following his April 25 meeting with Sharaa.
Iraq maintained one of the few sustained Arab diplomatic relationships with Bashar al-Assad's former government throughout the 2011 protest suppression period.
After Assad's removal, the Iraqi leader expressed Baghdad's intentions to coordinate Syrian border security and refugee repatriation efforts while offering assistance to prevent Syria from becoming a foreign conflict staging ground.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein previously declared Iraq harbors no restrictions or prerequisites regarding engagement with Syria's emerging leadership structure.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly quarter-century, escaped to Russia last December, dissolving the Ba'ath Party administration that controlled power since 1963. A transitional government under Sharaa's direction was established in January.
