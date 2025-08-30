Nadeem Saifi Recalls When He Asked 'Saajan' Makers To Increase The Number Of Cassette Machines

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Composer Nadeem Saifi shared a fun anecdote from the music release of his 1991 hit "Saajan." He recalled the time when he asked the 'Saajan' makers to increase the number of cassette machines, anticipating that the film's music would be a mega hit.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Nadeem was asked, "Tell us about the music of Saajan. How did you go about composing it?"

Reacting to this, the composer shared: "Ratan Ji and Ganesh Ji met me at the gate of a studio, and I had told them - "Only one month is left for the release of Saajan, I am telling you increase the number of machines." They started laughing and said, "Do you think it is going to be the same as Aashiqui?" To this, I replied, "It might even be bigger than that; you just increase the number of machines". Later, they met me after the release of Saajan and said, "You were absalutly correct". I said, "Sir, I had already asked you to increase the number of machines". Then they informed that they have justed placed an order for more machines. I told them, "I had asked you a month back, and you are placing the order now."

During the conversation, Nadeem also reflected on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and other emerging alternative distribution outlets for films and their impact on content consumption.

When asked, "Your latest film 'Andaaz 2' has been released. However, it couldn't secure many screens due to competition from a few big-budget films. What's your take on politics within Bollywood that often prevents smaller films from getting a fair run in theatres?"

Nadeem said: "Whenever there are bad elements in the world, God always sends the good elements also. Google, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok have emerged as the good elements in this situation. I also believe that in the coming time, these platforms are going to play a very big part in this, as now films have also started to release on YouTube. Through YouTube, the audience can also watch the movie on their television screens."

He added that YouTube, along with TikTok, Spotify, and others, will serve as another major outlet for film distribution in the future.