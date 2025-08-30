Indian air chief marshal pilots MiG-21 in good-bye sorties
(MENAFN) Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh took part in one of the MiG-21’s final flights on Monday, ahead of its official decommissioning ceremony next month. The MiG-21, a vital part of the IAF’s fighter fleet for over 60 years, was originally designed by the Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau.
In a tribute to the aircraft’s enduring legacy, Singh visited No. 23 Squadron ‘Panthers’, the last squadron to operate the MiG-21. The IAF posted on X that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) flew a sortie, also participating in a formation led by Squadron Leader Priya, symbolizing both tradition and transformation.
“It’s an amazing aircraft to fly, very agile and maneuverable… It will be missed by all who flew it,” Singh remarked to the Times of India after the flight.
The MiG-21 has played a pivotal role in India’s military history, especially during the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan. In 1999, a MiG-21 shot down a Pakistani naval aircraft that had entered Indian airspace, and in 2019, it famously downed a Pakistani F-16.
Currently, the IAF operates two squadrons of MiG-21s, but these will soon be replaced by the Tejas Mark K1A, with India finalizing a $7.6 billion deal for 97 of these light combat aircraft. Additionally, India is investing $175 million in the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, a multi-role stealth fighter for both the air force and navy.
