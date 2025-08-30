Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac, Zazie Beetz Lined Up For 'Kockroach'
The film tells the story of a mysterious stranger, who transforms himself into a larger-than-life crime boss, reports 'Variety'.
The film is an adaptation of the novel by William Lashner, who wrote it under the pen name Tyler Knox. Matt Ross, the filmmaker behind 'Captain Fantastic' will direct from a screenplay written by Jonathan Ames. Andrew Lazar is producing under his Mad Chance production banner.
Principal photography is scheduled to begin in January in Australia. The film will be introduced to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.
As per 'Variety', Channing Tatum will be in Toronto for the premiere of his next film, Derek Cianfrance's 'Roofman' and will also be honored with the festival's Performer Award. He recently wrapped up Marvel Studios and Disney's 'Avengers: Doomsday'.
His credits include the 'Jump Street' and 'Magic Mike' franchises, as well as 'Foxcatcher', 'Dear John' and 'The Vow'. Black Bear will represent the international rights while CAA Media Finance and Range Select will co-represent U.S. rights.
Isaac next stars in Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' which will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and will also screen at Toronto. His other films include 'Ex Machina', 'Dune', 'Inside Llewyn Davis' and the most recent 'Star Wars' trilogy. Beetz is an Emmy Award nominated actress known for her role in FX's hit series 'Atlanta'.
Her films include 'Deadpool 2', 'Joker' and 'The Harder They Fall'. Next she will star alongside Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham in a new series for Apple TV+ based on the Lars Kepler crime novels.
