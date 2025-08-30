Qatar Calendar Unveils September Lineup Of Cultural And Sporting Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Calendar's September 2025 edition offers a dynamic mix of cultural exhibitions, live performances, creative workshops, high-level forums, and sporting tournaments. From heritage falconry shows and anime festivals to orchestral premieres, medical expos, and fitness challenges, this month's calendar brings together cultural depth and community-wide engagement across the country.

Exhibitions and cultural highlights

Several major exhibitions continue to attract visitors at the Museum of Islamic Art. In the Realms of Mecca: A Journey through the Rituals of Hajj and Umrah runs until December 30, offering a spiritual exploration of Islamic pilgrimage. A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World , on display until November 8, examines the culinary heritage of the Islamic world. Meanwhile, Escape Room: The Banquet of Secrets brings history to life in an interactive setting where guests uncover ancient recipes and medicinal secrets to unlock a hidden banquet until December 20.

The Rouda Al Malki Exhibition takes place at Qatar National Convention Center from August 29 to September 3, presenting women's fashion and accessories.

Concerts and musical performances

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra returns for its new season with An Evening of Schumann on September 4, Spanish Impressions on September 11, and A Musical Encounter: Sounds of Qatar and Argentina on September 14 – all at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). The latter showcases Qatari and Latin American compositions as part of the Year of Culture with Argentina and Chile.

On September 27, Candlelight Concerts take place at Four Seasons Hotel Doha with two captivating themes: The Best of Hans Zimmer and Coldplay vs. Ed Sheeran – performed under candlelight by pianist Jelizaveta Vasiljeva.

Theatre, comedy and fan culture

The U Venue Theatre is set to host the uplifting play Be Happy from September 4 to 6, while Al Madina Al Tarfihiya takes the stage at QNCC Hall 9 from September 5 to 13, bringing Kuwaiti performance arts to Qatar. On September 20, Lebanese comedian John Achkar performs his stand-up special I'm Trying at QNCC as part of his Comedy tour.

For anime and gaming fans, Nakama Cosplay Festival will take place at Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard, from September 4 to 6, featuring competitions, live performances, workshops and vendor activations.



Workshops and family activities

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art presents three engaging public workshops this month: Action Model Drawing (September 3), Realms of Rhythm (September 6) and Art Adventure (September 13), each offering immersive sessions that blend creativity, motion and visual art.

Hadaba 25: Public Narrative and Data Storytelling will be held atLiberal Arts & Science Building at Education City on September28 – 29.

Conferences and industry events

The 2nd Annual Qatar Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue is scheduled from September 9 to 10 at JW Marriott Marquis, focusing on upskilling, workforce development and digital innovation in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

From September 24 to 25, the Sīrah of the Prophet (PBUH) Conference will convene at Minaretein Centre, discussing prophetic guidance in conflict and diplomacy, with sessions conducted in Arabic and English.

From September 30 to October 2, DECC will host Qatar Medicare 2025 , bringing together health leaders, medical technology providers and policymakers. Running alongside is the newly launched Qatar Beauty & WellCare Show, showcasing innovations in medical aesthetics, wellness and holistic care.

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center will host two key industry events – the Print Pack Sign Show and the Qatar Event Show – from September 2 to 4, welcoming professionals from the events, print and MICE industries.

Heritage and Sport

From September 10 to 14, S'hail – Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition returns to Katara Cultural Village, highlighting Qatar's rich heritage in falconry, hunting tools and outdoor crafts.

In sport, the GCC Teams Padel Tournament for boys and girls under 14, 16 and 18 takes place at Padel in Academy from September 15 to 19. Seashore Phoenix Games 2025 follows from September 25 to 29 at Aspire Zone, marking the fifth edition of Qatar's leading CrossFit competition for both men and women.

On September 6, Savage Line , a high-intensity obstacle sprint, challenges athletes at West Walk with eight skill-testing stages designed for speed and coordination. To close the month, the QTerminals Qatar Classic PSA Platinum squash tournament begins on September 28 till October 4 at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, welcoming elite international athletes.

