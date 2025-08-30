Russian Swimmer Goes Missing
(MENAFN) Russian swimmer Nikolay Svechnikov, 29, has disappeared after failing to complete the 37th Istanbul Cross-Continental Swimming Race, as confirmed by the Russian Consulate General on Monday.
The 6.5-kilometer event, which spans the Istanbul Strait, was organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee and saw participation from 2,820 competitors across 81 nations.
Svechnikov was among the 400+ participants in the race.
After he did not make it to the finish line at Kurucesme on Sunday, the Marine Police and Coast Guard initiated an urgent search operation.
“Relatives of the citizen have been informed about the incident. Turkish emergency services are conducting search operations,” stated the consulate.
Rescue crews are concentrating on the Kanlica–Kurucesme swimming path while also extending their search across larger areas of the strait.
The consulate confirmed it had submitted an official request to Turkish authorities and continues to stay in touch with them for further updates.
The Istanbul Cross-Continental Swimming Race, which connects Asia and Europe via the Istanbul Strait, has gained international fame as a premier open-water competition, attracting both recreational and professional athletes every year.
