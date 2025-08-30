Thailand's Cabinet Appoints Acting PM After Paetongtarn's Removal

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Aug 30 (IANS) Thailand's Cabinet on Saturday appointed Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to serve as acting Prime Minister, following a constitutional court ruling that terminated Paetongtarn Shinawatra's premiership.

Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Chusak Sirinil announced the appointment following a special Cabinet meeting, which also appointed Prommin Lertsuridej as PM's Secretary General. Chusak said that the Cabinet approved a strict framework for its operations during this transitional period to ensure stability without exceeding its mandate.

The move was a constitutional requirement following the court's ruling, that the existing Cabinet continue to govern in a caretaker capacity until a new administration takes office, Xinhua news agency reported. The Secretariat of the House of Representatives has issued a notice to members of the parliament to convene from September 3 to 5.

The lower house of the parliament is set to vote for the new Prime Minister based on the list of candidates submitted before the May 2023 general election.

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday removed suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office for violating the constitution over her phone conversation on the border issue with Cambodia.

A panel of judges agreed by six votes to three to strip Paetongtarn of premiership status, ruling that her actions constituted a serious violation of ethical standards.

The court also dismissed her cabinet, but the remaining members will continue to perform caretaker duties until a new cabinet takes office.

In her address at the government house following the ruling, Paetongtarn said she humbly accepted the verdict, insisting that her intention was to protect people's lives during the border conflict.

Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of collaboration among all parties to restore political stability and prevent similar sudden disruptions in the future.

She also expressed gratitude to all fellow Thai citizens for the opportunity to serve the country as Prime Minister throughout her nearly one-year tenure.

Paetongtarn was suspended last month pending the court's investigation into her telephone call with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the border dispute, in which the audio recording was leaked online in June.

On July 1, the nine-member court unanimously agreed to accept a petition from a group of senators who sought Paetongtarn's dismissal, accusing her of lacking integrity and seriously breaching ethical standards in violation of the constitution due to remarks she made during the conversation.

Paetongtarn, the 39-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader and the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was appointed last August to become Thailand's youngest and second female premier after winning a parliamentary vote.

The appointment came after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was dismissed by the same court over an ethics violation involving the appointment of a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.