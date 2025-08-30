Japan, India Forge Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Japan and India cemented an ambitious decade-long strategic alliance Friday, unveiling massive investment commitments and expanded security cooperation as both nations navigate escalating trade tensions with the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo for the landmark 15th India-Japan annual summit, where leaders announced sweeping initiatives designed to reshape bilateral relations through 2035.
The comprehensive partnership encompasses a groundbreaking 10-year framework targeting enhanced defense capabilities and economic integration, according to an official joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry. The agreement establishes "defense and security cooperation to respond to contemporary security challenges," signaling deepened military collaboration between Asia's democratic powers.
Central to the economic dimension, Tokyo committed to a staggering 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) private investment target in India over the coming decade, representing one of the largest bilateral investment pledges in recent diplomatic history. The massive funding injection aims to accelerate India's infrastructure development and technological advancement across multiple sectors.
Personnel exchange programs will see 500,000 individuals moving between the nations within five years, including 50,000 skilled professionals and emerging talents traveling from India to Japan. This unprecedented human capital mobility reflects both countries' recognition of demographic and technological complementarity.
Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum earlier Friday, urging Japanese corporations to capitalize on India's economic momentum. "Deepening economic partnership between trusted friends is particularly relevant in the context of the present turbulent global economic scenario," Modi declared during his two-day Tokyo visit concluding Saturday.
The strategic alignment gains particular significance amid mounting trade pressures from Washington. The Trump administration has imposed punitive 50% tariffs on Indian imports while targeting Japan with 15% levies, forcing both nations to diversify economic partnerships and reduce dependency on American markets.
Modi's administration faces additional US sanctions over India's continued purchase of Russian oil throughout the Ukraine conflict, complicating New Delhi's energy security calculations and driving closer ties with alternative partners.
Beyond economic cooperation, both leaders addressed pressing global conflicts, expressing "grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza." They jointly called on all parties "concerned to show restraint, protect civilians, comply with international law, and refrain from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability."
The summit participants also voiced support for achieving "just and lasting peace in Ukraine," balancing diplomatic pressure with their nations' complex relationships with conflicting parties.
This marks Modi's first Japan visit since May 2023, continuing diplomatic engagement between nations maintaining formal relations since 1952. Bilateral trade volume reached $21 billion last year, establishing a foundation for the expanded economic partnership announced Friday.
