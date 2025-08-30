Turkey states to have peace, stability, eliminating terrorism is vital
(MENAFN) Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus stated on Friday that eliminating terrorism in Türkiye is essential for fostering peace and stability across the wider region.
“If we succeed in establishing a Türkiye free of terrorism, undoubtedly, that very day or the next, a terror-free Türkiye will also open the doors to a terror-free Syria,” Kurtulmus said, underscoring that the benefits would extend to neighboring countries, including Iraq.
He described the process as a “historic responsibility,” stressing that completing it would be a crucial achievement for future generations, and called on all parties to act within their political duties.
Kurtulmus suggested that if the initiative succeeds, the region could experience a “tremendous atmosphere of peace,” with Türkiye reinforcing ties with its neighbors. He noted that Kurdish communities in Syria, Iraq, and Iran would increasingly look to Türkiye, and that regional peace would enhance economic, cultural, and political cooperation, accelerating projects like Iraq’s Development Road Project and aiding Syria’s post-war recovery.
He added that normalized Türkiye-Syria relations would strengthen trade, intellectual exchange, political collaboration, and cultural connections, generating significant momentum for both Türkiye and the surrounding region.
