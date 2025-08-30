MRI Scans To Increase To 13, 000 Monthly Starting Sep. 1-Health Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 30 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Badour, announced the start of implementing a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing patient waiting periods for MRI appointments in Jordan's government hospitals, starting Monday, September 1, 2025.According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, he noted the plan aims to increase the number of monthly tests in five major hospitals that are experiencing "significant overcrowding and delays" in MRI imaging appointments.In this context, he cited Al-Bashir Hospital, Al-Hussein New Salt Hospital, Zarqa Governmental Hospital, Princess Basma Hospital, and Karak Governmental Hospital.The minister announced the MRI scans will surge from 5,700 to approximately 13,000 per month, marking an increase of more than 7,000 images.To achieve this goal, he said work schedules will be restructured to provide evening shifts (Shift B) for radiology technicians.Additionally, he noted Saturday shifts will be activated in 9 hospitals countrywide, including the 5 previous hospitals, as well as the hospitals of Tutanji, Muath Bin Jabal, Ramtha, and Nadim and patients will be distributed for these health care centers.Meanwhile, he announced some of these hospitals will also begin conducting tests at 6:00 AM, a step aimed at increasing operational capacity and reducing waiting times.Badour affirmed these measures will resolve the problem of accumulating waiting lists for MRI scans, while achieving a "clear improvement in the speed of diagnosis over the next few months."Badour indicated that the ministry will conduct periodic reviews of the results to ensure compliance with established goals, within the framework of a policy aimed to regulate testing requests based on precise medical priorities.