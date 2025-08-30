MRI Scans To Increase To 13, 000 Monthly Starting Sep. 1-Health Minister
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 30 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Badour, announced the start of implementing a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing patient waiting periods for MRI appointments in Jordan's government hospitals, starting Monday, September 1, 2025.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, he noted the plan aims to increase the number of monthly tests in five major hospitals that are experiencing "significant overcrowding and delays" in MRI imaging appointments.
In this context, he cited Al-Bashir Hospital, Al-Hussein New Salt Hospital, Zarqa Governmental Hospital, Princess Basma Hospital, and Karak Governmental Hospital.
The minister announced the MRI scans will surge from 5,700 to approximately 13,000 per month, marking an increase of more than 7,000 images.
To achieve this goal, he said work schedules will be restructured to provide evening shifts (Shift B) for radiology technicians.
Additionally, he noted Saturday shifts will be activated in 9 hospitals countrywide, including the 5 previous hospitals, as well as the hospitals of Tutanji, Muath Bin Jabal, Ramtha, and Nadim and patients will be distributed for these health care centers.
Meanwhile, he announced some of these hospitals will also begin conducting tests at 6:00 AM, a step aimed at increasing operational capacity and reducing waiting times.
Badour affirmed these measures will resolve the problem of accumulating waiting lists for MRI scans, while achieving a "clear improvement in the speed of diagnosis over the next few months."
Badour indicated that the ministry will conduct periodic reviews of the results to ensure compliance with established goals, within the framework of a policy aimed to regulate testing requests based on precise medical priorities.
Amman, August 30 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Badour, announced the start of implementing a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing patient waiting periods for MRI appointments in Jordan's government hospitals, starting Monday, September 1, 2025.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, he noted the plan aims to increase the number of monthly tests in five major hospitals that are experiencing "significant overcrowding and delays" in MRI imaging appointments.
In this context, he cited Al-Bashir Hospital, Al-Hussein New Salt Hospital, Zarqa Governmental Hospital, Princess Basma Hospital, and Karak Governmental Hospital.
The minister announced the MRI scans will surge from 5,700 to approximately 13,000 per month, marking an increase of more than 7,000 images.
To achieve this goal, he said work schedules will be restructured to provide evening shifts (Shift B) for radiology technicians.
Additionally, he noted Saturday shifts will be activated in 9 hospitals countrywide, including the 5 previous hospitals, as well as the hospitals of Tutanji, Muath Bin Jabal, Ramtha, and Nadim and patients will be distributed for these health care centers.
Meanwhile, he announced some of these hospitals will also begin conducting tests at 6:00 AM, a step aimed at increasing operational capacity and reducing waiting times.
Badour affirmed these measures will resolve the problem of accumulating waiting lists for MRI scans, while achieving a "clear improvement in the speed of diagnosis over the next few months."
Badour indicated that the ministry will conduct periodic reviews of the results to ensure compliance with established goals, within the framework of a policy aimed to regulate testing requests based on precise medical priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment