Lebanese Cabinet To Review Disarmament Plan On September 5

Lebanon has set September 5 as the date to review the army's proposed disarmament plan, a step aimed at curbing the spread of weapons outside state control.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the Cabinet will convene at the presidential palace in Baabda to assess the detailed framework prepared by the army. The plan is expected to outline measures for restricting private ownership of arms and consolidating authority under the state.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has emphasized that the army must finalize a comprehensive strategy by the end of 2025 to regulate weapons nationwide and ensure government oversight.

The initiative has provoked strong opposition from Hezbollah, which has categorically rejected the proposal. The group argued that the decision was made under pressure from the United States and Israel and insisted that surrendering its arsenal contradicts its founding principles.

Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem warned that disarmament would undermine the group's ability to resist Israel and framed the government's decision as part of a foreign-driven agenda.

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the Lebanese government's announcement, describing it as an“important development.” He expressed hope that, if implemented, the plan could reduce the need for Israel's heightened military posture along the southern border.

Military officials in Beirut have indicated that the transfer of weapons to state control is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the Lebanese army assuming the lead role in execution.

Analysts say the move represents a significant test for Lebanon's fragile political system, which is already strained by deep economic collapse and persistent instability. Whether the government can enforce the plan without triggering wider confrontation remains uncertain.

Observers note that the success of the initiative will ultimately depend not only on Hezbollah's response but also on the willingness of Lebanon's divided factions to rally behind a state-led security framework.

