India's Passenger Vehicle Sales Cross 10-Lakh Mark In Q1 FY26
From April to June, 10.12 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in the country, and the western zone topped sales with 3.21 lakh units.
As many as 1.19 lakh units were sold in Maharashtra in the June quarter. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana followed in the sales chart compiled by SIAM.
In the two-wheeler segment, 46.75 lakh units were sold in the country during this period, with sales in western states reaching 14.19 lakh units, the industry body said. Uttar Pradesh led in two-wheeler sales, totalling 8.18 lakh units, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
In the commercial vehicle segment, Maharashtra led the space with sales of 32,000 units in the June quarter. Overall, 2.23 lakh commercial vehicles were sold in the country during the period.
Sales in the three-wheeler segment reached 1.65 lakh units during this period, with Uttar Pradesh leading sales with 21,000 units, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana, according to SIAM.
In July 2025, passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined marginally to 3,40,772 units, down from 3,41,510 units a year earlier.
In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the Centre is expected to lower the tax on entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to 18 per cent, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.
Currently, all passenger vehicles powered by combustion engines are subject to a GST of 28 per cent, plus a compensation cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent, based on engine capacity, length, and body type.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment