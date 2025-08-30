ED Summons Bengali Actor Ankush Hazra Over Alleged Promotion Of Illegal Betting App
Sources in the central investigation agency said on Saturday that the actor has been asked to appear before its officers at its CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16.
There has been no official reaction from the actor following the summons from the ED. He is the first Bengali actor to receive a summons in connection with this particular case.
Since last year, several Bollywood and South Indian film stars and cricketers have been under the scanner for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.
The list includes Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, as well as Harbhajan Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Suresh Raina.
Last June, several stars, including Suresh-Harbhajan, recorded their statements with the central investigation agency.
Several of these stars are now in legal trouble for promoting illegal betting apps.
According to sources, this time, Ankush Hazra is also on that list. It is learnt that the actors are being questioned as part of the ED's ongoing investigation into the promotion of the banned online betting app platforms. In that context, the Bengali actor will also have to appear before the ED office.
Sources said that betting companies are using social media of hugely popular stars to promote their apps and websites. Since popular stars are associated with this advertisement, the general public is naturally influenced to use such apps.
It is alleged that the stars received financial benefits in exchange for promoting these apps. Investigators suspect that these betting apps have illegally earned several crores of rupees.
It is also alleged that the money was transferred through hawala to avoid the attention of the investigating agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment